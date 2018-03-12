Upsurge in passenger traffic in coastal regions prior to tourism season

The number of passengers at airports in the Mediterranean and the Aegean regions prior to the upcoming tourism season has increased, General Manager of the State Airports Authority (DHİM) Funda Ocak announced yesterday, stating that the increases in January and February are a significant indicator for the summer season.

Ocak, who said the picture ahead was quite pleasant, shared the data via her social media account. Ocak said that data from tourism-oriented airports indicate that an active season will take place this year.

According to airport statistics in February, domestic passenger traffic at Antalya Airport increased by 11 percent to 493,974 compared to the same month the previous year, while international passenger traffic increased by 18 percent to 180,067, totaling 674,041, an increase of 12 percent.

Domestic air traffic to and from Antalya Airport in February was 3,538, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same month the previous year, while international air traffic increased by 9 percent to 1,540, amounting to 5,078 in total aircraft traffic, an increase of 8 percent. In February, Antalya Airport's freight (cargo + mail + baggage) traffic was 7,678 tons, a 20 percent increase. She added that two-month figures in the pearl of the Mediterranean were also pleasing. According to February-end data, 1.5 million passengers were served at Antalya Airport, an increase of 14 percent compared to the same period the previous year, while total aircraft traffic increased by 7 percent to 10,640 and freight traffic rose by 14 percent to 15,745 tons.

According to airport statistics for February, domestic passenger traffic at Gazipaşa Alanya Airport rose to 28,739, an increase of 12 percent compared to the same month the previous year. On international lines, 1,877 passengers were served, totaling 30,616 passengers, an increase of 19 percent.

Domestic air traffic to and from Gazipaşa Alanya Airport in February rose to 253, an increase of 27 percent compared to the same month the previous year, while total aircraft traffic increased by 32 percent to 266. Gazipaşa Alanya Airport's freight (cargo + mail + baggage) was 260 tons in February, an increase of 21 percent. According to February-end results, 64,380 passengers were served at Gazipaşa Alanya Airport, an increase of 27 percent compared to the same period the previous year, while total aircraft traffic increased by 28 percent to 519 and freight volume rose by 30 percent to 560 tons.

According to airport statistics for February, domestic passenger traffic at Dalaman Airport increased by 26 percent to 60,733 compared to the same month the previous year, totaling 61,349, a 24 percent increase.

In February, air traffic on domestic flights to and from Dalaman Airport reached 912, an increase of 79 percent compared to the same month the previous year. Total aircraft traffic increased by 77 percent to 938. Dalaman Airport's freight traffic in February totaled 459 tons, an increase of 19 percent. According to airport statistics, domestic passenger traffic at Milas-Bodrum Airport rose to 95,973 in February, an increase of 18 percent compared to the same month the previous year. Air traffic on domestic flights to and from Milas-Bodrum Airport in February rose to 742, an increase of 19 percent compared to the same month the previous year.