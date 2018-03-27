Samsun-Krasnodar direct flights to resume on April 3

Samsun Metropolitan Mayor Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz announced yesterday that direct flights between Samsun and the Russian city of Krasnodar will resume on Tuesday, April 3.

Yılmaz, who came together with businesspeople at the municipal building, touched on the flights between Samsun and Krasnodar, saying the twice-weekly flights will be a great opportunity to revive foreign trade in Samsun.

Referring to the importance of the Russian market for Samsun, Yılmaz stressed that Russia is a very important market for tourism professionals, the health care sector and businesspeople, adding that these flights are an important advantage for those who want to do business with the country. "Samsun is Turkey's most important gate opening to the north," Yılmaz continued. "These flights, which are a great opportunity for Samsun to revive foreign trade with Russia, will provide a great return in the long run for the economy of both our city and our country. We need everyone's support in this regard."