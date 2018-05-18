Erdoğan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia-Herzegovina

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Bosnia- Herzegovina will boost the Balkan state's tourism and economy, Bosnian hotel owners have said. Erdoğan will be the guest of honor at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the Union of European Turkish Democrats to be held in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo Sunday, May 20.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will organize a large election rally in Sarajevo for its European-Turkish supporters. Local media in Bosnia-Herzegovina have previously confirmed that the venue for the event has already been booked.

Around 15,000 guests from across Europe are expected to attend the congress, making a significant contribution to the country's tourism sector and the economy.

Local hotel owners confirmed that most of the hotels in the capital have already been fully booked.

Senad Halilovic, a local hotel manager, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they were now fully booked because of the congress. "We have reservations from several European countries, including Austria, the Netherlands and Germany," he said.

He added that they have reservations for 500 guests on May 19 and for 900 on May 20. "Many hotels in the city are fully booked thanks to the general assembly," he said.

"President Erdoğan's visit is important for the country," said Halilovic, adding that the event would help promote tourism in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Mirha Konak, sales director at Sarajevo's Hotel Holiday, said 350 people have made reservations ahead of the general assembly. "I think the event will boost our tourism sector," she said.

She added that a large number of people coming from different European countries will play an important role in promoting Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Balkans.

The event will make a significant contribution to the country's economy, she added. Bosniak member of the country's tripartite presidency and leader of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) Bakir Izetbegovic earlier confirmed that Erdoğan will arrive in Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 20 and that he will also attend the gathering.

He said Erdoğan's visit would be beneficial for his country. Izetbegovic added that his meeting with Erdoğan will focus on a highway project that will link Sarajevo and Serbia's capital Belgrade.