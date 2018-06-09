Direct flights from Riyadh to Black Sea coastal city Trabzon begin

Trabzon Governor Yücel Yavuz has announced that direct flights between Riyadh and Trabzon start today. He further said that flights that will continue to operate two days a week throughout the year, which indicates that Trabzon has become an important destination in tourism.

Cem Tanyeri, the director of Saudi Arabian Flynas Airlines, and his accompanying delegation visited the city for the start of the flight service. He also paid a visit to Governor Yavuz.

The governor has stated that the start of direct flights to Trabzon via Saudi Arabian Flynas Airlines is important for the tourism season. Yavuz added that they will host tourists for 12 months a year now that direct flights to the province are in place. Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Ali Ayvazoğlu also said 135 passengers arrived in Trabzon from Riyadh today with a direct flight.

"We intend to achieve our tourism targets with direct flights, which are aimed to be more intense after the holiday," Ayvazoğlu continued. "We aim to increase the number of local and foreign tourists in Trabzon from 2.2 million last year to 3 million this year by increasing the number of direct flights and tourist satisfaction."

Tanyeri spoke for a while with Governor Yavuz regarding the direct flights. Following the speeches, the governor presented Tanyeri with a cup set decorated with filigree to commemorate the visit.

The Eastern Black Sea region, particularly Trabzon and its district Uzungöl, has been a favorite vacation spot for tourists from the Middle East.

Last year, Trabzon welcomed 869,000 foreign tourists who came to the city with direct flights from abroad. This year, the city's officials aim to exceed 1 million tourists with new flights. The city aims to attract 3 million visitors this year. Uzungöl and Sumela Monastery are Trabzon's main tourist attractions.