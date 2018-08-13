Istanbul airports register 11 pct increase in passenger numbers in 7 months

Istanbul's Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports served 58.5 million passengers in the first seven months of the year.

According to General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) data, the number of passengers accommodated and the number of flights at the two airports in the city over the seven months increased compared to the same period of the previous year. Atatürk Airport hosted nearly 39 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, with 11.2 million in domestic flights and 27.6 million in international flights. Also, Sabiha Gökçen Airport hosted a total of 19.5 passengers in the same period, with 13.1 million in domestic flights and 6.4 million in international flights.

The number of passengers who made round trips in the two airports in the first seven months of the year stood at 58.5 million, with a 11 percent surge compared to the same period last year.

A total of 268,705 planes took off from and landed at Atatürk Airport in the January-July period; numbering 80,223 in domestic flights and 188,482 in international flights. A total of 133,449 planes used Sabiha Gökçen Airport in the same period, with 84,752 in domestic flights and 48,697 in international flights.

The number of flights from the two airports in the seven-month period reached 402,154 from 385,957, marking a 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.