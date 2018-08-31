Europe's leading tour operators to discuss Istanbul tourism

The German media group FVW will bring together Europe's leading tour operators in Istanbul. The meeting, which will kick off with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy's keynote speech, will focus on the Turkish and Istanbul tourism sectors.

FVW is holding a workshop between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 to refresh the image of Istanbul, a city with high potential in tourism, and to turn the city into an indispensable destination producing high-added value in the medium and long term under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and in coordination with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), Hoteliers Federation of Turkey (TÜROFED), the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), Turkish Airlines (THY) and Istanbul Tourism Association (İSTTA).

During the workshop to be held on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center's Marmara Hall, Istanbul's tourism sector will be evaluated relative to its national and international dimensions with Ersoy, TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin, THY General Manager Bilal Ekşi, İTO Chairman Şekib Avdagiç, TÜROFED Chairman Osman Ayık, TÜRSAB Chairman Firuz Bağlıkaya, İSTTA Chairman Halil Korkmaz, FVW's Editor-in-Chief Klaus Hildebrandt and leading authors, and senior representatives of important European travel agencies, as well as senior managers operating in the tourism sector and other participants in attendance.

Ersoy, Şahin, Hisarcıklıoğlu, Avdagiç, Ekşi, Ayık, Hildebrandt, and Bağlıkaya will deliver keynote speeches for the FVW Istanbul Workshop.

Formidable figures from the sector, such as Öger Tour General Manager Songül Göktaş Rosati, Bentour General Manager Deniz Uğur, TUI Western Mediterranean Product Management Director Halina Strzyzewska, Hicabi Ayhan from FTI, Ertan Sakallı from DER Touristik, Schauisland Reise Björn Conrad, LMX General Manager Lars Ludwig, Ferien Touristik Product Management Director Annika Schneider, Anex Tour Germany General Manager Hakan Bakar, and Tropo Sales and Marketing Manager Okan Doğanaslan, will participate in the panels as speakers.

In addition, Cem Kınay, AKTOB vice chairman and Limak Tourism Group Coordinator Kaan Kavaloğlu, AKTOB board member and Paloma Hotels Chairman Ece Tonbul, and İSTTA board member and Accor Luxury Brands Regional Vice Chairman Uğur Talayhan will assess the history of Turkish hotel management and make estimates about its future.

Meanwhile, THY will provide a wide range of information about Istanbul's new airport.