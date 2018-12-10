Nearly 70M passengers flew Turkish Airlines in 11 months

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 69.7 million passengers from January to November 2018, the company announced Monday.

The total number of passengers carried by THY rose 10 percent in the first 11 months of the year over the same period in 2017.

"Excluding international-to-international transfer [transit] passengers, number of international passengers went up significantly by 12 percent," the airline said.

The airline's seat occupancy rate ؅— passenger load factor — surged 3 percentage points to 82 percent over the same period.

The company also stated that the cargo and mail carried in the 11-month period totaled 1.3 million tons with a 25-percent annual hike.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to more than 300 destinations in over 120 countries. Last year, the airline carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.