Turkey posts highest increase in hotel occupancy rates from January to November

In terms of performance in the first 11 months of this year, Turkey posted the highest increase in the hotel occupancy rates, a report revealed Friday.

As occupancy rates and prices continue to increase in the accommodation sector, occupancy rates in the country have surged by 10.3 percent year-on-year to 66.7 percent, according to Turkey Hoteliers Association's (TÜROB) November 2018 Country Performance Report based on a survey conducted by the U.S.-based STR company, which tracks supply and demand data for multiple market sectors, including the global hotel industry.Turkey posted the highest increase in hotel occupancy rate between January and November, it revealed. In November, the hotel occupancy rate also rose 1.5 percent to stand at 63.7 percent.

The report pointed to the increasing prices in the accommodation sec

tor, according to which the average daily rate for rooms increased by 6.4 percent to 70.80 euros in the January-November period, while, in terms of the total number of rooms, the revenues per room were up by 17.3 percent at 47.20 euros. Turkey ranked second to Russia in growth rate posted in the revenue obtained per room in the first 11 months of this year when compared to the same period last year.Meanwhile, the average daily rate for rooms in November was up by 13.9 percent at 63 euros, while the revenue per room rose by 15.6 percent to 40.1 euros. The occupancy rate in January-November stood at 73.3 percent in Europe on average, the report added. The average daily rate in Europe was 111.8 euros while the revenue per room reached 81.9 euros.

Speaking of the report, Timur Bayındır, the head of TÜROB, said market diversification had a positive impact on prices. He added that the upward trend was expected to continue thanks to positive signals from target countries.

Hotel occupancy rates in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city by population and one of its top tourist draws, rose to 71.5 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months of this year, up from 63.1 percent in the same period last year. The city also saw average daily rates and revenue per room increases of 82.8 euros and 59.2 euros, from 75 euros and 47.3 euros, respectively, in the last year.

Istanbul topped the listed as the destination that reached the highest raise in the occupancy rate in the January-November period of this year with a 13.4 percent increase year-on-year. In terms of growth rate in the revenues obtained per room, the city ranked second to Moscow with a surge of 25 percent.

Also, Turkey's holiday resort Antalya saw an increase in the occupancy rates, which were up to 66 percent in the first 11 months from 59.4 percent in the last year. Average daily rates in the city rose to 79.7 euros from 77 euros in the same period, while revenue per room increased to 52.6 euros from 45.8 euros in the same period last year.