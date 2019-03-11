Antalya sees record figures in tourists arriving via travel agencies

Having achieved all-time high figures for tourism in 2018, favorite tourist spot Antalya has seen an all-time high in the number of tourists coming to the city via travel agencies in the first two months of this year.

The number of foreign visitors coming to the country's holiday resort, which is poised to welcome around 15 million tourists this year, via travel agencies and tour operators has increased by 41 percent to 193,000 in January and February.

The figures were announced by NBK Touristic General Manager and City Council Tourism Working Group Chairman Recep Yavuz on Saturday.

Yavuz remarked that besides a high increase in arrivals via airports, Antalya saw 193,000 foreigners coming to the city via agencies, a new all-time high.

In terms of nationalities, he noted that Germans led the way with 78,000, indicating that declines in the arrivals from the country that occurred in 2017 and 2018 were compensated this year. Germany was followed by Russia with 52,000, the Middle East with 15,000, Poland with 12,000 and the U.K. with 11,000.

Yavuz said the highest increase in the said period was seen in the number of tourists coming from Scandinavian countries with a 137 percent increase, noting that tourists from Ukraine hit a four-year low with 823.

The number of tourists arriving in the city via Antalya Airport in the first two months of this year increased by 52 percent to 292,000.

The Mediterranean resort city hosted 12.4 million foreign visitors in 2018, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.