Jordan royal family members visit Rumi's museum in central Turkey

Members of the Jordanian royal family visited the Mevlana Museum in central Turkey's Konya province, reports said Tuesday.

The royal family entourage consisted of Princes Asem bin Nayef, Mohd Abbas bin Ali bin Nayef, Haydar bin Mohd Abbas bin Ali and Princesses Sima Abbas bin Ali and Sana Asem bin Nayef.

They were greeted by a delegation from the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and visited a restaurant where they got a taste of Konya's traditional cuisine.

The royal family members then headed to the museum dedicated to Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi, the famed 13th century Sufi Muslim poet and scholar. Here they prayed near Rumi's shrine and were informed about the artifacts displayed at the museum.

Their next stop is Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination famous for its fairy chimneys and ancient underground cities.