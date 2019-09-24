UK sends planes for British tourists in Turkey after Thomas Cook collapse

Turkey to help businesses affected by Thomas Cook collapse

British tourists are leaving Tuesday from Turkey's southwestern Muğla province following the collapse of U.K. tour operator Thomas Cook.

Nearly 1,000 tourists have started returning to the U.K. from Dalaman Airport in Muğla via 12 planes that were sent by the British Civil Aviation Authority after the company's announcement that it had gone into liquidation.

The flights included an Airbus A380 – the world's largest passenger plane – which made its first commercial flight from Turkey. The first flight from Dalaman Airport to London included 222 passengers.

An additional 3,000 tourists are expected to leave from the province on Tuesday.

Tourists waiting for return flights at the airport were informed by officials who came from the U.K.

Hours after Thomas Cook's collapse, Turkish authorities moved to reassure tourists in Turkey who booked and paid for their holidays through the iconic firm.

The major British holiday operator and airline has "ceased trading with immediate effect," British authorities said Monday morning.

All bookings by the 178-year-old company -- including flights and holidays -- were canceled, they stated.

Around 150,000 people are expected to be affected by the canceled flights.