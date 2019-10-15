British tour operator aims to fill the gap in Turkey after Thomas Cook collapse

British tour operator Jet2holidays aims to fill the void after the collapse of Thomas Cook, the chief executive told Turkish tourism professionals in southern Muğla province.

Attending a meeting with hoteliers in the Dalaman district, Jet2holidays Chief Executive Steve Heapy said his company has become the largest tour operator in England and pledged to continue to carry out operations in Turkey.

Heapy noted that the Turkish government has been cooperating with them following Thomas Cook's collapse to resolve the issue.

Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED) Deputy President Bülent Bülbüloğlu, who attended the meeting with Heapy, said they were pleased about Jet2holidays' 2020 plans.

"I believe they will achieve the goals they have specified," Bülbüloğlu said in regards to the planned flights and hotel reservations in the area.

The 178-year-old British operator failed to get a last-ditch rescue deal in September and declared bankruptcy, leaving 600,000 tourists stranded worldwide, forcing governments and insurance companies to coordinate a huge operation to bring them all home.

In the aftermath of the collapse, the Culture and Tourism Ministry said it was working with the Treasury and Finance Ministry on a loan package to be put in place as soon as possible to help affected businesses.