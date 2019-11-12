Turkish Airlines serves over 63M passengers in 10 months

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) served 63.1 million passengers in the January-October period this year, the company announced Tuesday.



The carrier's seat occupancy rate, or passenger load factor (PLF), was 81.6% in the first ten months of 2019. The number of passengers carried via international flights rose by 4.3%, according to the airline. The number of passengers carried by Turkish Airlines was 6.6 million in October, with an 83.3% seat occupancy rate.



"Cargo/mail carried during the first ten months of 2019 increased by 9.3% and reached 1.3 million tons," the company said.



Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 316 destinations in 126 countries with its fleet of 346 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.



Last year, the company carried 75.2 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82%, and this year it aims to reach 76 million passengers on domestic and international routes after a recent downward revision from 80 million.