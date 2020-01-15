THY subsidiary AnadoluJet goes global with 28 destinations

Turkish Airlines' (THY) budget carrier AnadoluJet is launching new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.



According to the statement by THY's press office, AnadoluJet, which has served over 100 million passengers since it was established in 2008, will launch flights from Istanbul to 28 new destinations across 16 countries as of March, 29. Turkish Airlines will cover the operational processes, while Turkish catering company DO&CO will provide free onboard meals for international flights.



The carrier will fly to airports in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Kuwait, Dubai, Baghdad, Bahrain, Baku, Jeddah, Irbil, Riyadh, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Stuttgart, Paris, Rome and Vienna.



"With our new strategy, we aim to promote AnadoluJet as a new carrier uniting people from all over the world. Our subsidiary, which connects various corners of Anatolia will, I believe, will now successfully connect cities from around the world.



AnadoluJet will ensure a 22% increase in seat capacity with more economy class aircraft and will provide more affordable services to passengers. The number of additional seats will soar to 1.2 million.



The airline's latest flight plan will raise the number of inbound and outbound transfer flights by 30%.