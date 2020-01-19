Sabiha Gökçen Airport offers new sleeping pods

After Istanbul Airport recently introduced a private place for passengers to rest, the city's other airport, Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, announced Saturday that it has also put in special sleeping pods for weary travelers.

The sleeping pods at Sabiha Gökçen Airport, including a TV, internet services, and free hot drinks, will be available to rent for 7 euros per hour.

Yücel Ecer, the airport's commercial director, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there are 10 pods for women, 18 for men, and also one for families.

Ecer said the airport is "excited" to be one of the first to usher in the service in Turkey.

"As passengers arrive, they do check-in procedures on devices specially produced for them," he explained. "Then they enter the lounge area using QR codes, and enter sleeping pods by putting their belongings in encrypted storage cabinets reserved for them."

On the other hand, the IGA Sleepod service at Istanbul Airport is located at the calmest spot of the airport.

Passengers at Istanbul Airport can rent the pods for 9 euros per hour, with single-use blankets included in the cost. Extra services such as additional blankets and pillows cost an additional 2 euros.

The materials used are being sent to dry cleaning after each use by the staff in charge. The interior of the mini cabins is designed to suit the needs of the passengers. The cabins have a USB port and an outlet, allowing passengers to operate or charge their mobile phones and other electronic devices.

At the bottom of the sleeping pod is a special area where passengers can put their luggage.