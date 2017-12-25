Traveling coffee house new favorite of Baghdad locals, tourists

A "traveling coffee house," which was opened at one of the most crowded thoroughfares in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, both draws the attention of passersby and offers a different taste to customers with its coffee made on cinder fire.

Parked at the street in Baghdad, the coffee cart, decorated with coffee pots called "delle" in the local language and copper cups, reflects the historical heritage of the archaic city. People who come to drink coffee also make sure to take a souvenir photo.

The keeper of the coffee cart, Yusuf Asad, says that both the coffee made on cinder fire and the decoration of the cart are intriguing to people.

"Coffee on cinder fire is a first in Baghdad. The taste of this coffee especially takes the attention of youth. The coffee in ordinary shops is made on electric or natural gas stoves. However, we prepare it on cinder fire," said Asad.

Implying that the cart represents the history of Baghdad, Asad continued, "The decoration that we prepared with copper cups and pots draw the attention of people. Some citizens stop by to drink a coffee and go to their home after their shifts. Some come with their families at night hours."He added that they opened coffee carts in more than one place of Baghdad and offer business opportunities to the youth.

Stating that he finds the coffee on cinder fire fresher, Sevsen Ahmed from Baghdad said, "My daughter came from Canada. She saw the cart while passing here and it took her attention. She parked here and tasted its coffee then took many photographs."

He mentioned such social and cultural situations show vital signs in Baghdad, which is remembered with violence.

Young Mustafa Talib also added, "I like the coffee on cinder fire, it gives a different taste to coffee. I drink a cup every day, dropping over here."

Coffee houses in Baghdad, the venues most frequented by youth, witnessed various violence incidents on many occasions. Therefore, security measures are taken while entering these places. Some of the youth prefer traveler coffee houses because of this negative situation.