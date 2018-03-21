Lake Van Express offers renewed route for train travel

The Eastern Express, which has made a splash on social media and made Kars a popular tourist destination, has now revived other cancelled train services in Turkey.The Lake Van Express, which was cancelled five years ago, will start running again on March 25. The express will depart from Ankara on March 25 and arrive in Bitlis's Tatvan region on March 26, passing through 60 stations, including Kırıkkale, Kayseri, Malatya, Sivas, Elazığ and Muş.

The first service of the express will host 30 travelers who will get the chance to see the natural wonders of Central Anatolia's steppe and the mountains of eastern Anatolia. The express will carry passengers to regions that stand out for their summer, winter, cultural and spiritual tourism. Passengers will also have chances to get off at stops and explore the natural and historical beauty of the region.

The Lake Van Express takes about 24 hours to reach its destination.