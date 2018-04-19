Lake Eğrigöl's nature becomes draw for photographers

Eğrigöl, which is located in the foothills of the Geyik Mountains near Konya and Antalya, takes the attention of nature and photo lovers in April with its virgin nature housing plant diversity in the Taurus Mountains and endemic species.The lake, which is 2,200 in altitude at Taşeli Plateau, makes visitors experience two seasons at the same time with its colorful flowers and 2-3-meter snow around it.Eğrigöl, where many Yörüks (Turkish nomads) visit during the summer, is also flooded by campers and anglers.

People who want to go to the region from Konya province's Hadim district can reach Eğrigöl with a difficult three to four hour walk after driving. Those who want to come from Alanya and Gündoğmuş districts in Antalya should walk 7 or 8 kilometers.Attracting attention with its plant diversity after the snow has started to melt in spring, Eğrigöl is known for its endemic plants, such as crocuses, red and pink tulips. Small streams which flow from the snow melting, create a unique view combined with the snowy view of the mountains.Hasan Sayın, one of the photography lovers coming to Eğrigöl, is from Konya province. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Sayın said the roads have been opened late as it snowed a lot in the region.

Noting they come to the region with a team of 13 from Seydişehir, Bozkır and Taşkent districts, Sayın continued, "We could use our vehicle for a specific distance to discover the beauties here. We walked for 8 kilometers as snow masses closed the roads and reached Eğrigöl."

Mentioning their difficult journey to see the beauty after the snow and take photos of the flowers before they fade, he added, "Eğrigöl, which is in the region known as the Geyik Mountains in the Taurus Mountains, is a virgin wetland that I like really much. It is a natural wonder with its alliaceous plants, yellow and different colored crocuses, tulips and hyacinths and fritillaria imperialis species, which is known as crown imperial. Every nature sport can be practiced here. Mountain biking, nature photography, camping, climbing, skiing and trekking are among these sports. This place should be certainly put under protection. It can be put to good use as a nature park. I want everyone to see this beauty."

Mustafa Ünal, who joined the journey from Seydişehir, explained that they take the photos of this natural beauty from nearly 200 kilometers distance every spring.Saying that everyone should protect Eğrigöl and they are really sorry when they sometimes see trash around the region, Ünal reported, "Everyone who comes to here should use this natural beauty in a better way. The area should be protected as a nature park."

Özcan Doğan remarked that he has dreamed of taking photos of Eğrigöl for a long period and eventually realized his dream after completing a difficult journey with his friends.

"This is a perfect region. You do not want to leave this place after seeing snowdrops and crocuses. It was a difficult journey but it was worth to this view. It was perfect to walk on the snow and then eat it, mixing it with pekmez," the visitor continued.