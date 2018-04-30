Ishak Pasha Palace attracts more visitors with new environmental planning project

Ishak Pasha Palace in Doğubayazıt in Van province, one of the most prominent examples of Ottoman architecture, will add to tourism and reach a new heights of magnificence with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's environmental planning project.

The palace, among the most glorious Ottoman works in Anatolia, draws visitors with its eagle nest-like appearance, architecture and historical features every year.

Built in the Tulip Period in a region of many civilizations, it is the second biggest palace in Turkey after Topkapı Palace. Recent efforts have been made to attract more visitors via the environmental planning project.

Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Muhsin Bulut reported that the number of the visitors increased 100 percent when compared to recent years even if the tourism season has not started yet.

Pointing out that the palace had previously been restored, Bulut said that serious environmental steps had been taken. "Ishak Pasha Palace was closed on Mondays, but will be open from now on. According to seasonal conditions, it will be open from sunrise to sunset. We'll tell tour operators, travel agencies and the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) it will be open seven days a week."

Osman İlhan from Istanbul said was happy to see Ishak Pasha Palace and will recommend it to his relatives and friends. "We travel sometimes to see cultural, tourist and historical places in our country. The palace is a real piece of cultural heritage. The entire palace is really impressive. Seeing such an impressive palace in this region affected us deeply. Everyone who has an opportunity should come to see this beauty and taste delicious, regional foods," he added.