Deep blue sea opens its wonders to divers in Kaş

Situated in the westernmost part of Antalya between green mountains and the blue Mediterranean Sea, Kaş bursts with natural beauty. Those who come to Kaş, which has a summer population of over 100,000, often engage in diving, paragliding and hiking on the Lycian road, or enjoy swimming in the turquoise sea and visiting ancient cities like Patara and Xanthos, the former capitals of the Lycian civilization.

Despite the many things that Kaş offers to its visitors, this lovely summer spot aims higher and wants to become one of the most important diving centers in the world.

Hundreds of scuba divers travel to Kaş every day to discover the districts' underwater wonders. Those who dive in Kaş's clear water often encounter stingrays, sea turtles, rare nudibranchs, lionfish, octopi, Mediterranean moray eels, leerfish, damselfish, saddled seabream and cuttlefish along with the remains of the previous shipwrecks.





There are 42 diving points in the district with 34 spots in Kaş's city center and eight in Kalkan Quarter. There are 17 diving schools in Kaş and 19 in Kalkan. Kaş and Kalkan host a total of nearly 100,000 dives per year.

District Governer Bilgehan Bayar said Kaş has become the center of diving tourism in Turkey, stressing that the district is also one of the most important centers for diving tourism in the world.

Recalling that the 2nd CMAS Apnea World Championship Outdoor 2016 and the 1st CMAS European Apnea Outdoor Championship 2017 were held in Kaş with both organizations successfully completed, District Governor Bayar said the two championships also made significant contributions to the promotion of Kaş, adding that many underwater athletes also break world records in the region.

District Governor Bayar pointed to the importance of why people prefer Kaş for diving. "Kaş's sea has a unique blueness, cleanliness and clarity. The visibility is excellent too," Bayar continued. "Over the years, warplanes, Coast Guard boats and tanks have been sunk for diving tourism. A replica of Uluburun Shipwreck, located underwater in Hidayet Bay in Kaş and removed from Kaş, is now displayed in Bodrum Museum."

Noting that Kaş's underwater caves, wrecks, rich sea life and abundance of plants can be found nowhere else in Turkey, Bayar said it is possible to see fish species and fish swarms that are not seen in many parts of the Mediterranean, especially the protected grouper, in Kaş, underlining that the richness and underwater view of the islands is also another feature of the district.

District Governor Bayar pointed out that diving can be performed throughout the year in Kaş due to the water temperature and the conservation of the bays, noting that diving tours in Kaş continue throughout the winter as well.

Bayar also added that many world-famous athletes train for championship at the CMAS- TSSF Academy 'Kaş is Different' Training Center established in collaboration with World Underwater Federation (CMAS), Turkey Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF), Kaş District Governor's Office and Kaş Municipality, inviting underwater enthusiasts in Turkey and around the world to Kaş for diving.