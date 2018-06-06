Black Sea highlands welcome summer, ready to mesmerize tourists

The highlands in Gümüşhane with their authentic houses and beautiful shades of green promise peaceful moments to visitors.

Embracing the spring and welcoming the summer, Gümüşhane is located in the interior parts of the Eastern Black Sea region. In the highlands of the city, the view of flowers, especially daisies, accompany the beauty of nature.

The city is home to the highest number of highlands in the region. These highlands, which cover a 169,733 hectare area in the city, are used for animal husbandry and as a summer getaway by people living in nearby cities.

Gümüşhane Governor Okay Memiş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the highlands in Gümüşhane have perfect geography and mesmerizing beauty.

There are 320 villages and 430 highlands in the city, Memiş said, "Contrary to what is known, Gümüşhane is the city which has the highest number of highlands in the Eastern Black Sea region. Many of the highlands that people of the region use belong to our city. Our highlands, such as Zigana, Kadırga, Erikbeli, Güvende, Kazıkbeli, Harmancık, Limni, Taşköprü, Camiboğazı, Kazıkbeli and Güvende, are used jointly by our fellow citizens from Trabzon and Giresun provinces."

In a bid to improve tourism in the area, Memiş said they had solved many infrastructure problems. "We have raised the infrastructure standards and continue to improve them. Our highlands have become a haunt for Turkish and foreign tourists."

"The Green Road Project in the region contributed to the tourism of the highlands. With infrastructure investments, the highlands became more reachable. We hosted nearly 300,000 tourists in our city in 2017. Our aim this year is to welcome 500,000 tourists. In our establishment for excursionists, we expect 50,000 tourists," the governor said.

Recommending that nature lovers visit the Eastern Black Sea, especially the highlands in Gümüşhane, Memiş said, "Nature lovers can find the most beautiful plants, flora, fauna and endemic plants here. They can see the natural beauties that they have never seen in their lives. Besides, the people of the region are in harmony with nature and very hospitable. People can taste the most delicious, organic lamb in Turkey here. We invite citizens to witness this beauty. They will be impressed and mesmerized when they come." Memiş added that Gümüşhane was also ready to host people in the five-star hotel opened in the city center recently.