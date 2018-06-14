Experience serenity in Kırklareli during Eid holiday

Kırklareli province in Thrace, known for its nature, history, sea and cuisine, hosts those wanting an alternative holiday in Eid-al Fitr.

Recently, it has become popular as guests from Japan and the Balkans visit the biggest floodplain forests in Europe, smell history in the foundry of Mehmed the Conqueror and rest in the quiet town of Vize. People visit Strandzha's oaks and pines on the Black Sea, and Dupnisa Cave, the only cave open to tourism in the region and where bats can be observed.

Visitors to Vize, a cittaslow - or slow city - town, can enjoy nature by the sea in Kıyıköy after visiting the only ancient theater in Thrace, dating back to the late Roman period, the fortress and historic Gazi Süleyman Pasha Mosque.

Known gastronomically for its meatballs, meat, cheeses, milk and dairy products, the city also provides unique tastes for guests.Kırklareli Governor Osman Bilgin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that this hidden heaven is ready for Eid-al Fitr: "I believe that İğneada and Kıyıköy are important for Turkey. Our region is ready to host local and foreign people who want to have an alternative holiday in Eid-al Fitr and see historical, cultural, natural and tourist places. I've traveled almost everywhere in Turkey, but I have never seen such a beautiful place.""Kırklareli is prominent for its nature, sea and green. We invite all of our citizens. I think we should create a serious tourist infrastructure, communicating with foreign agencies to draw tourists, including from the Middle East, the Far East and Europe."