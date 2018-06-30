Bozcaada: Embodiment of the Aegean lifestyle

Bozcaada has experienced such a boom on social media in recent years that visitors have been posting pictures and videos one after another from there since the arrival of summer. The photos taken on the island get thousands of likes. The most beautiful restaurants, the cleanest sea and beaches and the most organic grapes are on this island. The reason why it has not been noticed until now is unknown, but now people are flocking here. The street that passes through the center of the island divides the island into the Greek quarter and the Turkish quarter. The merging of two separate cultures in time has enriched the cultural texture of the island. I suggest you take a break from social media and come to the island to experience it in person.





Here are 10 recommendations for those heading to Bozcaada:

Enjoy the sunset

Watching the sunset at the westernmost point of Bozcaada will haunt you for a long time. Sit against the sun and watch the sunset dazzling your eyes. Watching the sunset, you will feel as if you are the just one of the many people extending your hand to the sun in Turkey. The wind turbines right behind you offer a very nice background for taking pictures. You will be the star of social media.

Home to civilizations

When you approach the island on the ferry, you will immediately set your eyes on a huge castle. The Turkish flag flapping from the castle will make you proud as well. It is not yet known who built Bozcaada Castle. The Genoese, the Venetians and the Phoenicians passed through these lands, which reached its present state during Ottoman rule. When you look down from the top of the castle, the whole island is beneath your feet.

Culture and arts

When you get off the ferry and walk towards the main street, the night bazaar of the island is on the right. You can buy souvenirs from the island at the counters. You can find magnets, necklaces, bracelets and numerous accessories decorated with stones in this area. Behind it is the book fair of the island. You can find books of hundreds of publishing houses here. It is quite an enjoyable place to take a walk after dinner.

Have a cup of tea under a plane tree

At the very center of the island there is a tiny tea garden built under a giant plane tree. If you are wondering how life is going on or how a day passes on the island, you can chill under the branches of the plane tree and have something to eat. When you sit down, do not forget to taste the famous eggplant pie. This is the most attractive place in the island where you can interact with the locals.

Famous Ayazma beach

We are headed towards Ayazma, the famous beach that broke the record of most likes on Instagram. The sand is as beautiful as they say, and the sea is really as cold as they have warned us about. A long beach as far as the eye can see. People spend the whole day here, taking lots of pictures and playing volleyball in the hot weather. Then they jump into the sea. At the restaurant behind the beach you can eat something practical for lunch.

Island culture in the museum

You can visit the Bozcaada Museum to get to know more about the island. The collection at the museum, which is in the center of the island, adds something new every year. Objects and documents from the Ottoman period, old photographs of the island, and house appliances of the Greeks and Turks living in the island are on display. The museum received an award by UNESCO in 2013.

Old Greek houses





The atmospheres of the Turkish and Greek quarters are quite different. The Turkish quarter is obviously a bit more monotonous and soft. The Greek quarter, on the other hand, stands out with its nostalgic, colorful, narrow streets with colorful and detailed gates, decorated staircases, cobblestone pavements and more. Just look around, see and experience!

Boutique hostels

You must book your place in advance to get accommodation on the island. Especiallyduring holidays, you may have a hard time finding a place because the population of the island increases and the places to stay are limited. There are many two-story hostel options in the Turkish and Greek quarters. Prices are quite affordable as well. Your breakfast is served with a side of organic olives and jams from the island.

Be sure to taste local delicacies

For those who know Bozcaada, the first thing that comes to mind is cookies with gum mastic. Be sure to taste the jams and olive oil of the island. You can also have your dinner at restaurants on the beach. The appetizers and the sea bass are really popular. You can enjoy the view of the sea with your meal.

How to get to Bozcaada?





Çanakkale is your first stop for transport to the island. You need to get on the ferry from Geyikli. It takes 20 minutes to get to the center of the island. It would be useful if you have a wheeled suitcase with you because you will have to walk to your hotel. Spend just 10 minutes at the hotel to leave your stuff and head to the beach on the shuttles, which depart from the center every 15 minutes. The shuttles are available until 10 p.m.