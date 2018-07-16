Green Gümüşhane plateaus draw visitors

Visitors come to the Gümüşhane plateaus in the Eastern Black Sea region due to their untouched beauty, steep mountains and untainted nature.

Green covers the steep mountains like a sheet, offering fresh air, unique nature and the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the region for those who want to get away from hot weather and humidity on the coast.

Plateaus promise peace of mind with the serenity of nature, and snow masses can be observed on mountain peaks despite the hot summer days.

On the Saroyna plateau located at an altitude of 2,000 meters in the Torul district, beautiful green vegetation is accompanied by historic plateau houses, while snow can be seen on mountain peaks despite the summer heat.

At an altitude of 1,860-meters in Kürtün district, Beytarla village offers an alternative for nature lovers who want to spend a summer away from the humidity.

In Araköy, famous for its bread, in the town of Özkürtün, the magic of green is combined with the cool waters of the Kürtün Dam, offering an amazing view for its visitors.