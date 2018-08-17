Flamingos in Lake Tuz offer picturesque sights for visitors

Every year, local and foreign tourists all around the world visit Lake Tuz (Salt Lake), which is one of the most important wetlands in the world where flamingos incubate. In the Eskil district of Aksaray province, the southern part of Lake Tuz, tens of thousands of hatched baby flamingos have transformed the region into a "flamingo paradise."

The flamingos come to Lake Tuz in the spring and hatch according to the water level. They are in the area until the end of summer, when its finally to time to move on.

The lake attracts tourists with its ice-blue color in the winter and its white color in the summer. Interest in Lake Tuz has increased considerably after news articles and photos of the flamingos were published in the national press.

Every year, tourists visit the lake and walk in the water and on the salt plains. Nature lovers that come to Eskil go into the wilderness and have access to the flamingos. This area especially offers a fascinating atmosphere for visitors with its picturesque sunrise and sunset.

Another draw to the area is for nature enthusiasts who are able to view the lake from birdwatch towers setup at various places throughout the lake. Tourists, who walked barefoot on the lake, also expressed their happiness to be able to see such a unique beauty.

Kadost Kılıçarslan Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club President Tarik Kalem said that 55 nature lovers from all around Turkey came to Lake Tuz and set up camp.

Kalem said that they found the opportunity to photograph the flamingos during their most recent camping trip.

"There is no pollution in the area because there is no human pressure; therefore it maintains its natural beauty until this day. We had the opportunity to walk barefoot in and around the lake. It has a feature that relaxes people. We have taken salt therapy. I believe the lake will be even more popular in the coming days."