Turkey’s apricot capital Malatya attracts culture, health tourists

Eastern Anatolia's Malatya, known for its delicious apricots, eyes a spot among Turkey's most popular culture and health tourism destinations with new investments as part of its development plan.

Malatya Mayor Hacı Uğur Polat told Sabah reporters that Malatya's 10,000-year-old history, which saw many civilizations, has evolved into a balance of East and West.

The city offers visitors ancient sites dating back to the Neolithic age, historical mosques, large parks as well as several museums.

The eastern city is also famous for its rich gastronomical culture. Various kebab dishes, apricot roast beef, meatballs and stuffed specials made out of cherry leaves and zucchini flowers are only a few of the long list of famous Malatya tastes.

Apart from its cultural wealth, Malatya also made a name for itself in the health sector with successfully performed liver transplants over the past years. According to Inönü University Chancellor Prof. Ahmet Kızılay, the city is currently ranking second in worldwide living donor transplantations and first in Europe. Many patients from abroad fly into Malatya to regain their health with the help of experience Turkish surgeons.