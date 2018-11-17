Discover the Black Sea from above by cable car

Surrounded by mountains covered by trees, the Black Sea region is the ultimate destination for nature lovers. With its clean air and unique culture, the region hosts millions of domestic and international tourists throughout the year.

If you want to take a good look at the region from above, the new 3,100-meter-long cable car system in Trabzon is where you want to be. The Beşikdüzü Cable Car, the longest cable car run in the region, offers unique and serene scenic views to its passengers, allowing them to appreciate the creations of Mother Nature.

In the last days of autumn, the view from the cable car offers a visual feast to passengers with yellows, reds and browns dominating the forests while the mist covering the summits of the mountains add a mystical feel.

Located overlooking the sea, the cable car system, 531 meters above sea level, went into operation four months ago. The two-cabin cable car can carry 55 people in each cabin, which allows it to carry 400 people every hour. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Beşikdüzü Mayor Orhan Bıçakıoğlu said Trabzon is the leading city in the Black Sea region's tourism activities.

Stressing that the number of tourists visiting Trabzon increases every year, Bıçakçıoğlu said the district of Beşikdüzü offers a variety of activities to its guests, ranging from plateau tourism to extreme sports.

"The cable car has been one of the most important tourism projects for our city as well as the district. We are happy to operate the cable car with the longest route in the region. Although it has not been operating long, we are delighted by the interest shown in it both by domestic and international tourists. So far, we have carried 20,000 passengers on the cable car. Right now, as the colors of autumn decorate the forests below, tourists are more willing to take the cable car trip. We invite all nature lovers to come and see this beautiful nature and enjoy the view from above with our cable car," said Bıçakçıoğlu.

Hiba Özbey, who came to Trabzon from Jordan, said she previously saw the photos of the cable car and came to the city to take the tour. "This is a really beautiful place," said Özbey while describing her astonishment of the view. "The view from the cable car is really breathtaking. I really enjoyed our trip and advise everyone to come and see the nature."

Residing in Istanbul, tourist Hayriye Kılıçarslan said this is her second time taking the cable car in Beşikdüzü, and the view never fails to amaze her. "The region is beautiful in every season. The Black Sea region is a beautiful place with many wonders waiting to be discovered," she added. Her husband, Niyazi Kılıçarslan, on the other hand, was struck by the beauty of the district itself. "It is definitely a tourist attraction. Everybody must see this beautiful view once in their lifetime," he concluded.