Walking, cycling routes of Turkey will take you to another world

A mobile application has been developed within the scope of the Köyceğiz, Ortaca and Dalaman hiking and cycling routes, known as the ECO Trails project, consisting of 470 kilometers of hiking and 740 kilometers of cycling routes, in an attempt to protect these unspoiled areas of the countryside and develop their tourism potential. The app enables the safe use of routes along with direction signs in nature.

The application was developed under a project financed by the Dalyan Tourism Culture and Environment Protection Association's South Aegean Development Agency (GEKA) and supported by Ortaca and Dalaman municipalities and the Muğla Chamber of Commerce and Industry and can be used on all smartphones. Murat Demirci, the project manager, emphasized that the main purpose of the mobile application is to ensure the safe use of the routes along with direction signs in nature.

Indicating that route-informative photos can be seen in the application, Demirci said, "You can see hiking and cycling routes along with all the signs and highlights in the base map, contour map and satellite map. You can see which routes are available, and make plans accordingly. With the location button, you can see the routes near you and where you are on the route during use. You can get short information about the project, stakeholders and regional values. You can contact us about the route and signs and report any damage. You can watch the introductory film and see informative photos about the routes."