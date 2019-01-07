Bolu's natural beauty attracts tourists

Located between Turkey's capital and Istanbul, the northern province of Bolu awaits visitors for the winter break. Bolu is famous for its natural beauty – 65 percent of the province is covered with forests – and has become a favorite place for national and international tourists for its natural landmarks, thermal facilities, health and winter tourism and local cuisine.

Kartalkaya, one of Turkey's most popular ski tourism centers in the northwestern region, also attracts local and foreign tourists. The Kartalkaya ski resort, with an area of 70 kilometers (43 miles) and 25 different tracks, is in the Köroğlu Mountains in the northern Black Sea region of Bolu province.

Holidaymakers who enjoy skiing during the day can relax at the end of the day in a spa, as there are 30 thermal springs in Bolu province's Seben, Göynük, Mudurnu, Karacasu and Taskesti districts.

The thermal facilities of the city, which has a capacity of 5,300 beds, serve those who either want to stay overnight or want just one day in the spa.

Famous for its natural beauty and colors in all four seasons, Lake Abant, Yedigöller (Seven Lakes) and the Gölcük Nature Park are also tourist attractions in the province.

Guests staying at hotels around Abant can enjoy their holidays walking around the lake, hiking, picnicking and riding a carriage.