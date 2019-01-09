Grab your jacket: It's winter festival time at Mt. Uludağ

The Uludağ Winter Festival, organized by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality for the third time this year, will be held on Jan. 19-20. According to a statement from the metropolitan municipality, the festival will be held in the area near the cable car station in the Second Uludağ Development Zone, and various events, such as a plastic sled competition, igloo building, cardboard sled competition and music concerts, will take place.

Tickets for the event, which will cover round-trip transportation and catering expenses, can be purchased from the festival's website. Those with their own transportation to the festival can enjoy the events free of charge.

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş said that they try to do their best so that all the beauty of the city can be enjoyed by everyone living in or visiting the city.

Noting that many citizens will have a chance to get to know Uludağ thanks to the event, Aktaş added: "Over the two days, many different events will be organized here. Within the context of the festival, many events, including traditional sled competitions, a prize cardboard sled competition and igloo building, will welcome our citizens. Another event will be sled training. Like we did last year, we will introduce the skiing to students chosen by the Provincial Directorate of National Education from schools in 17 districts. Nearly 1,000 students benefited from this training last year. We will host students and their teachers in Uludağ. They will learn all about Uludağ throughout the two days. While the students experience an unforgettable day after the free training, they will leave knowing how to ski."