On the foothills of Mt Uludağ, horse riding is more than a sport

A horse-riding center at the foothills of Mount Uludağ offers the pleasure of going at full gallop while enjoying one of the best views in Anatolia.

Local and international tourists visiting the center, located inside a pine forest, enjoy riding among the trees on snow in the winter.

There are 40 different species of horses at the center and apart from riding, tourists can also spend time with the horses.

Burak Yalım, the manager of the center, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that their primary goal is to promote the Turkish tradition of horse riding.

"Horses have been a part of the Turkic culture for thousands of years. It has regained popularity among Turkish people thanks to a popular historical TV series. Since it is an integral part of our culture, we want everyone to have the experience of working with horses," said Yalım.

The center offers horse riding lessons for everyone. People who have never tried horse riding before in their lives are able to ride inside the forest and watch some beautiful views of Mount Uludağ. The center organizes 1-hour tours on the foothills of the mountain.

Apart from horse-riding lessons, the center also offers traditional archery and mounted archery lessons.

Zeynep Batıkan, who visited the center last year for the first time, has returned to the foothills of Mount Uludağ. "After my first visit I decided to be a horse rider and I have trained for the past year," she said, adding that it is winter and riding a horse on snow can be a great experience.

"It may look terrifying from where others stand but once you get on, you do not want to get off again. I wish everybody experienced this once in their lifetime," she said.

Selçuk Gartel, a first-time visitor, said he rode a horse on snow for the first time in his life at the center. "It is amazing to ride a horse and enjoy this stunning view. I will visit the center one more time before the winter ends," he said.