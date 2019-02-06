Snow-covered Giden Gelmez Mountains call on adventurers

The Giden Gelmez Mountains that stretch between Konya and Antalya, is an extension of the Taurus Mountains. It is one of Turkey's richest locations for fauna. As heavy snow covers the mountains, its scenic beauty lures nature lovers, as well as amateur and professional photographers.

Recently, a group of 11 adventurers from Konya's Seydişehir embarked on a journey to summit the Giden Gelmez Mountains and photograph its mesmerizing beauty.

The group climbed almost 2,200 meters to the summit. From there they documented the most beautiful scenes of the Taurus Mountains covered in thick fog.

One of the group members, Hasan Sayın told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Giden Gelmez Mountain is an exceptional destination for adventure seekers and artists alike.

He said that standing on top of the mountain, high above the clouds was an amazing feeling. He added that they want to continue climbing the summit whenever they find the time.

Another group member, Adnan Taşçı said he was more fascinated by the climbing activity than the scenery. "We have climbed the mountain in very harsh conditions. This is what the love of nature and photography is. We climbed to the summit that was meters-deep in the snow. We invite all nature lovers, adventure seekers and artists to experience this once in their lifetimes," said Taşçı.

The Taurus is a mountain range in the Mediterranean region of Turkey, running approximately 560 kilometers parallel to the coast, and forming the southern border of the Anatolian plateau. Rising at the western-most range of the Great Himalayas, it is Turkey's second chain of folded mountains after the Pontus Mountains.