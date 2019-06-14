Scenic mountaintop lakes of northeastern Turkey await visitors in the summer

Crater lakes located between Turkey's northeastern provinces offer different scenic beauties each season to those who want to commune with nature.

Seven Lakes between mountains on the borders of northeastern Bayburt and Trabzon provinces have become a popular tourist destination in recent years, according to Mayor Hanefi Tok of Çaykara district.







"Large and small lakes on top of the Mt. Haldizen, which is around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) far from Uzungöl (Long Lake), attract many domestic and foreign tourists especially in summer months," Tok told Anadolu Agency.

Uzungöl is a well-known tourist attraction which is located in a valley between the mountains in the Çaykara district.







The Seven Lakes, including Aygır, Balıklı, Dipsiz, İkiz, Kara, Sarıçiçek and Pirömer are located at the altitude of some 2,740 meters on the Mt. Haldizen.

Tok said Balıklı and Aygır are two of the most visited lakes among others and added that they are famous especially among foreign tourists from the Middle East.







"The Seven Lakes, located in between the mountain summits, are worth a visit," Tok said and invited people to enjoy unspoiled nature and cool waters.

He noted that visitors are always amazed by the nature of the area as well as the blue scenery.