New summer destination alert: Bursa

When it comes to summer holidays, the first places that come to mind are on the Aegean and Mediterranean coast such as Muğla, Antalya and İzmir. But the historical city of Bursa which is very close to Istanbul, has also been a shining star of summer holidays with its beaches on the coast of the Marmara Sea.

Working to rehabilitate the beaches of Mudanya, Gemlik and Karacabey, the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality has finished preparations for the new season, offering locals as well as Istanbulites a new choice of destination for the 2019 summer season. As part of the rejuvenation, the beaches were cleaned, new sand was brought in and the facilities were reopened for the season.

There are a total of 24 beaches in Mudanya, Gemlik and Karacabey each featuring sunbeds, changing rooms, showers and facilities where you can spend a memorable day at the beach with family and friends. If you want to try new places and beaches this summer, it is a good idea to check out the sandy beaches of Bursa.