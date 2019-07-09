Lake covered in water lilies perfect summer getaway

Lake Işıklı in the western province of Denizli is a heaven on earth with its nature. Nature lovers flock to the Çivril district to spend a lovely day with their loved ones and take some amazing photos.

The lake, which is under protection, came into being as a part of rehabilitation works of Büyük Menderes River. Covering a 7,300 hectare area, the lake offers visitors a serene day out.

The visitors of Lake Işıklı enjoy breakfast with a perfect view and then rent boats to take a tour on the lake, photographing the water lilies covering the lake's surface. The lake is also home to various fish species for those who want to cast a fishing line.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Niyazi Vural, mayor of Çivril Municipality, said they are working day and night to increase the tourism potential of Lake Işıklı. Vural informed AA that the lake and its surroundings are under protection to support the biodiversity and its sustainability. Vural further informed that the lake also welcomes various bird species during winter.

"Çivril is a place where nature meets history. We are in need of accommodation and recreation facilities. People from around the world, especially the U.S., come here to hunt deer during hunting season. We welcome thousands of tourists every year, but we want to increase the numbers," said Mayor Vural.

Those who want to spend the day at the lake really enjoy the unspoiled nature of Çivril. Zeynep Şerbetçi, a first-time visitor, said the lake and its surroundings are delightful for the eye and the soul. "There is every shade of green. The food is delicious as well. We walked by the lake and watched the water lilies from a boat. This trip has been one of the best I have ever had."