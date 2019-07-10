Youngsters help tourists in critical spots across city

Organized by Fatih Municipality this year for the 10th time and now a local tradition, volunteer tourism ambassadors will continue their mission of building bridges between locals and tourists. An introductory meeting was held yesterday in front of the Hagia Sophia in Sultanahmet Square.

This year about 1,500 students applied for the activity. Volunteer tourism ambassador candidates, composed of high school and university students between the ages of 14 and 30, were first subjected to a written exam; those who passed successfully then attended an oral interview.

A total of 450 students who passed both exams were offered the opportunity to become volunteer tourism ambassadors.

They will be stationed in six areas around Istanbul: Sultanahmet, at the Hagia Sophia, the Basilica Cistern, in Divanyolu Street, at the Grand Bazaar and in Eminönü. The volunteers will be available to offer help to tourists in English, German, Arabic, Spanish, French, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Italian until Sep. 7.