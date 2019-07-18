Feel your adrenaline pumping at Kapıkayafest

The Black Sea region is unique with its nature. It is covered with thick forests and mountains that peak through the clouds, offering an incredible sight to its visitors. Every year, the highlands of the Black Sea welcome millions of tourists both from Turkey and abroad. This year, however, one of these highlands is set to host an incredible event filled with adrenaline.

Samsun's Kapıkaya will host the third edition of the Kapıkayafest International Nature Sports and Culture Festival between July 24 and July 28.

Kapıkayafest, which aims to bring together various national and international sportspeople and nature lovers in July every year, aims to emphasize the importance of sports and sportsmen for a world that is healthier.

Kapıkaya, best place for extreme sports





Paragliders jump from the Kapıkaya Plateau during one of the early editions of the festival.

Situated right next to Kızılırmak River, one of the longest rivers in Turkey, the festival site is a unique place that enables a number of extreme sports to be performed at the same time. In fact, the festival area is one of the few places in the world where you can enjoy aerial sports, water sports, photography, cycling, camping and many other nature sports at the same time.

Co-organized by Bafra Municipality, the festival features paragliders, cyclists, trekkers, and canoers who want to enjoy the unmatched nature of the Black Sea region. Those who want to capture the best moments of the festival will be able to join the photo safari tours and make the incredible moments of the event immortal. Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to have fun and a nice time with the various workshops around the camp. In the evenings, a campfire will be lit and the participants will listen to the sounds of nature under the stars, and chat up with old and new friends. In addition, various cultural activities, sports activities and entertainment will follow each other every day of the festival.

Welcoming sportspeople from around the world

Evolving into an international festival over the years, the Kapıkayafest welcomed thousands of sportspeople from 40 countries around the world last year. This year, the festival will welcome sports people from 55 countries including Russia, the U.S., the U.K., Jordan, Slovenia, India and the Netherlands. In order for participants to enjoy nature at its best, the Kapıkayafest offers a camping site to all festivalgoers. The camp area, evening music, activities, different activities, breakfast, lunch and dinner are free for all participants. If you want to enjoy camping in this spectacular festival area, you need to pack a tent, sleeping bag, flash light, insect repellent and sunscreen, a raincoat, and swimsuit for water sports, and hiking boots. Transportation to the festival area is also very easy. If you are in Samsun's Bafra district, the only thing you need to do to find the bus stop and take off for Kapıkaya for free.