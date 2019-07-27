Need a summer holiday? Set your course for Kaş

The touristic district of Kaş in southern Turkey's Antalya has one of the best beaches in the country with its clear sea and green nature. The town is not as crowded and noisy as Muğla's Bodrum and İzmir's Çeşme. As a result, after spending their holiday here visitors often don't want to return to the daily rush of big cities. This is why it is said once you visit Kaş, you will want to return to this haven over and over again.

Perfect for all ages

Kaş is a tourist destination suitable for people of all ages where everyone can make lifelong memories. You can sip coffee at a quiet cafe, enjoy the summer at beautiful beaches or go out after dark for an entertaining night.

Where to stay?

There are many options for accommodation in Kaş. If you like camping, you are in luck. There are designated camping areas all over the district. The camping areas, however, have common appliances and bathrooms.

The second option is a hotel. While some hotels are in the city center, others are on the coastline. You can also rent flats.

What about the sea?

The Kaş coastline stretches 70 kilometers. The beaches bordering cliffs are generally covered by pebbles, so be sure to take sea shoes with you. If you want to swim in the bays surrounded by mountains, Hidayet Bay, Kaputaj Beach, Limanağzı and Büyük Çakıl would be great choices for you. Aside from private beaches, there are also public beaches, which are affordable and offer good services.

Authentic nightlife

Kaş nightlife may not be exuberant, but it is authentic. People generally go out to have fun after dinner. The streets liven up after 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., and the fun continues until around 4 a.m. There are many nice restaurants in Kaş Square, where you can enjoy seafood. As an alternative to the seafood restaurants, there is a street for bars and nightclubs. You can have fun accompanied by live music performances or dance to the summer hits spun by DJs.

NATURAL WONDERS

Whenever Kaş is mentioned one thing that comes to mind is its bays full of natural wonders. You can take a boat tour to swim in the unique bays and check out the Sunken City with Kekova tour boats. The tours cost TL 120.

The tours unusually start at 10:30 a.m. and finish at 6 p.m. During the tour, food, fruit and tea are served to the visitors. Kaş is also a very popular destination for scuba diving. If you are interested in underwater life, be ready to swim with colorful fish and turtles.

Kaleköy is a small village that can only be reached by boat. The people here live among ruins dating back to the Lycian and Byzantine periods. It is also one of the stops for the boat tours.