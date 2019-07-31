Horma Canyon in northern Turkey ready for outdoor sports festival

Horma Canyon in northern Turkey's Kastamonu province is ready to host visitors and athletes for the 3rd Canyon and Nature Sports Festival, local authorities said Wednesday.

The festival will be held with the collaboration of district municipality and Canyon and Outdoor Sports Research Association (KAD) between Aug. 1 and 4 in and around the canyon located in the Pınarbaşı district.

Mayor Şenol Yaşar said the 3.5-kilometer path that will be used by athletes has been cleaned to ensure safe passage.

Also speaking to the journalists, KAD chairman Meral Kuvan said that they expect all visitors to attend the festival starting Thursday.