Kepır Plateau: Hidden beauty in the Munzur Mountains

Located in the Ovacık district of Tunceli province at an altitude of 3,377 meters, Kepır Plateau is waiting to be discovered with its streams of clear water in the summer and its glacial lakes and green meadows.

Tunceli's Ovacık district attracts attention with its rich flora and endemic species and wildlife in the eastern Anatolia region, and it fascinates visitors with its natural beauty all year round.

Kepır Plateau, located in the Munzur Mountains, with its lush meadows and snow-covered glacial lakes and creeks, offers a great deal of beauty worth seeing, especially during spring and summer.

Those who want to see the beauty of the plateau, which stands out with its unique nature 30 kilometers away from Gözeler village in the region, can reach the plateau after a challenging and exhausting four-hour walk in the Munzur Mountains.

Visitors can spend time in nature, see the snow-covered glacial lakes on the plateau and camp there, away from the stress and chaos of urban life, enjoying swims in the lakes with water temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Due to the late summer season, the spring and winter seasons are experienced together at the Kepır Plateau, where grazing sheep in the areas of natural wonders framed by the meandering waters create a truly beautiful landscape.