Lake Salda, new location for freshwater free diving records

Lake Salda, the deepest in Turkey, is often compared with the Maldives due to its white sandy beaches and turquoise water. Located in the Yeşilova district in southern Turkey's Burdur province, it has become a top destination for professional free diving.

Last October, free diver Şahika Ercümen set a world record at the lake as she dived 65 meters in 1 minute, 58 seconds. About a month later, another Turkish diver, Derya Can, broke the record, diving 68 meters in 2:05.00. Can recently improved her record by diving 70 meters in 2:18.00. As a result, Lake Salda has become an important water sports destination.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yeşilova Mayor Mümtaz Şenel said Lake Salda is different from other lakes with its lovely turquoise color and unique natural setting. Şenel explained that the lake attracted a huge number of tourists in the last three years and national athletes like Ercümen and Can. "This is also the deepest lake in Turkey and a very important location for water sports," Şenel added.

Suitable for surfing

He said the lake is also suitable for surfing. "We are very pleased with the kind of sports events being held here. It is playing an important role in raising Turkey's international image," he said. "Lake Salda is also an important habitat for different bird species. This year we have already surpassed 600,000 visitors. The lake is beautiful during all four seasons."