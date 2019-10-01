Hot air balloons to fly over Mardin, the cradle of civilizations

Hot air balloons are the best way to discover a city from up above. After, Pamukkale and Cappadocia, Mardin has become the new hub for hot air balloon sightseeing.

Starting this fall, hot air balloons will float in the skies of Mardin's ancient settlement of Dara three days a week. This year, a total of 83 hot air balloon pilots graduated from the training center established in Mardin. The pilots will guide tourists through the best sights of the city.

Established by the Eastern Roman Empire to protect its border against the Persian Sassanids, Dara is one of the major tourist attractions in the region. People, who come to the 3,000-year-old ancient town, 30 kilometers (17 miles) from the city center, can visit its dungeon, cistern and necropolis. Now, with the new hot air balloon services, tourists will be able to have a bird's eye view of Mardin and Dara, the cradle of civilizations.