Autumn at Nemrut Crater Lake: Simply wondrous

With the temperature dropping and the sun coming out later, it is normal to feel down. But when you do not feel well, the best thing you can do is take a little trip in nature to appreciate the changing of seasons.

One of the best places to experience fall is Nemrut Crater Lake, the world's second-biggest crater lake which assumes the colors of fall in the best way possible.

Located at an altitude of 2,250 meters, Nemrut Crater Lake stands out with its exquisite nature, bringing the most mesmerizing shades of green, yellow and brown. With its hot and cold water flow, ice caves and bird species, you find the "premium package" of nature in this place.

Nicknamed "Heaven on Earth," Nemrut is a favorite spot among campers who want to return to nature while it is still not cold. Coming from China with her husband, Helen Huang is one of the campers who traveled all the way to Bitlis in eastern Anatolia to see this wondrous place.

"The lake and its surroundings are most beautiful at night. I cannot stop staring into the heavens. You can see animals around the lake. Everywhere I turn I see different colors and shades. The trees are changing colors constantly. I like this place," said Huang.

Burak Albayrak is another adventurer who came to visit from Istanbul. Coming to the camp site with his friends, Albayrak said that he wanted to see the natural beauty he has been seeing on social media with his own eyes. "It is like a rainbow right on the ground. The colors you see here cannot be found anywhere I have been so far. If you have not been here, I must tell you, you are missing out," said Albayrak.