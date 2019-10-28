Experience Anatolia on rails with Eastern Anatolia Express

It may not be winter yet but the colors of autumn have manifested themselves in nature and taking a day-long ride on Turkey's famous Eastern Anatolia Express railway journey might be the best way to see the red, brown and orange hues of fall.

The Eastern Express is Turkey's oldest railway route and has introduced adventurers to the concept of touristic railways that enable tourists to discover the cities on the route of the express, rather than passing through.

Choosing the express in autumn instead of winter, which is the most popular season for traveling to Kars, has its own charm.

University student İrem Ayebe said that taking the train in October has a different vibe. "I previously travelled on the express in winter but riding it in autumn is more magical. This has been a fairy-tale so far. I advise adventure seekers to take the train before the snow falls for a unique experience," said Ayebe.

For retired journalist Ali Narin, each season offers different experiences on the Eastern Express. "It is a privilege to ride on the Eastern Express. It is impossible to describe the scenery we witness while we travel. The landscape is inspiring for poetry. It is only possible with this train," Narin said.