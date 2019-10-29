Bring autumn to your Instagram with photos from Artvin

It is hard to describe Artvin in words. Its natural beauty is something you have never seen before; its thick forests and high altitude makes it feel like you are on the top of the world. When the clouds hit the mountains, it feels like a mystical place where fairies and other mythological creatures could roam.



Located in the northeastern corner of Turkey, Artvin is beautiful in every season. There is something for everyone in this beautiful city: if you are feeling adventurous, climb the mountains or try bungee jumping; if you are a nature lover, camp, go trekking or just enjoy taking a deep breath of fresh air.



Likewise, if you want to capture the best photo of the season for your Instagram account, Artvin is the place to be.



With autumn leaves falling, the scenery in Artvin has the feel of an exquisite oil painting. Shades of yellow, green, red and orange cover the thick forests, making it a perfect place for amateur and professional photographers.



Photography enthusiasts usually join photo safaris organized by numerous organizations and travel to Mount Genya, Hatila National Park, Deliklikaya Waterfalls, Karagöl, Şavşat, Sahara National Park and Kamilet Valley.