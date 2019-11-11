Artvin's natural wonders to be promoted with new routes

With a new project titled "Routes Neighboring Heavens," the northeastern province of Artvin's untouched natural beauty is to be promoted as a series of new safari routes.



Famous for its tall mountains, crater lakes, emerald green forests, waterfalls and wildlife, Artvin has been a destination for true adventurers and nature lovers; however, tourism agencies have also set their eyes on the prize and decided to hold safari tours to lure more tourists to the region.



To be able to set out the perfect routes for visitors, a group of photojournalists, travel writers, biologists, mountaineers and wildlife specialists are currently organizing comprehensive tours in the regions.



Project coordinator Barış Lakerta said that there are a total of six nature routes in Artvin. He said that their aim is to update these routes and set out for new ones for visitors.

"As a part of the project, we have organized field trips to the Arhavi, Borçka, Yusufeli and Şavşat districts. We have traveled around Artvin with the experts. New routes are coming out for visitors who want to discover Artvin's nature," added Lakerta.