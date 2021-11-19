A child died, at least five other people were injured after a gas explosion took place in a building in Turkey’s capital Ankara early Friday, officials said.

In a statement, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said two of the injured, both children, were in critical condition after the explosion in the Keçiören district.

Eight ambulances were dispatched shortly after the incident, Koca said.

Meanwhile, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin noted that the explosion took place as a result of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) entrapment and a detailed statement would be made later on after necessary analysis.

Keçiören district Mayor Turgut Altınok noted that they believe the explosion was caused by natural gas.

The injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment and rescue teams are looking for more victims stuck under the debris.