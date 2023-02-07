One hundred twelve earthquake victims, including their children, were evacuated from southeastern Türkiye after a major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck, the epicenter of which is the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş, was brought to Bodrum.

Earthquake victims were placed in hotels and nearby hostels.

Thousands of buildings in 10 provinces, including Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Osmaniye and Diyarbakır, were destroyed, leaving many unable to enter their houses due to heavy damages.

Gül San, who came from Şanlıurfa with her family said: "The earthquake lasted for a long time, and we panicked. While we tried to recover, a second earthquake took place. There is heavy snow while everyone is on the streets, as we cannot reach our relatives. We are here now, but our minds are in Şanlıurfa. It was traumatic, there were many aftershocks during the day."