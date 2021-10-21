Turkish security forces rescued Wednesday at least 112 irregular migrants across the country's coastline that had been pushed back by Greece in the Aegean Sea into Turkey's territorial waters, authorities confirmed.

Acting on a tipoff, the Turkish coast guard rescued 87 asylum seekers off the coast of Kuşadası district in Aydın province, according to a statement by the Coast Guard Command.

Separately, 25 asylum seekers pushed back by Greek authorities were rescued in Izmir province’s Çeşme district by the Turkish coast guard, the Coast Guard Command said on its website.

They were transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.