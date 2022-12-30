Over 1,000 cataract patients in Africa were given health assistance by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) in 2022, according to an official.

Özkan Güler, a board member of the Essen DITIB State Regional Association, said, "Cataracts are a very common condition in many African countries and we have been a source of hope for over 1,500 people in Chad, Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya with philanthropic contributions this year."

Güler, who also heads the Balve Mimar Sinan Mosque Association, said 500 people were scheduled to undergo cataract surgery in the next 10 days in Kenya.

"It feels so good to bring hope to poverty-stricken people, and mosque associations affiliated with the DITIB initiated the cataract surgery campaign in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia (KRV) state," he expressed.

Along with cataract surgery in Kenya, the DITIB also distributed 2,500 food packages to those in need, said Göksal Üçüncü, the head of Ludenscheid DITIB Sultan Ahmet Mosque Association.